Thames Valley Police called in for extra help for Portsmouth v Millwall match amid fears of trouble
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A heavy-police presence was deployed for the match after trouble had flared after the two previous encounters between the sides - although the game in November was called off due to a power cut.
Police said Tuesday night’s game went off without incident, though video was captured showing officers - including those on horseback - straining to keep order. A number of diversions were in place to keep the fans separated throughout the evening.
It has now emerged that Thames Valley Police officers on horseback were in attendance around Fratton Park to combat any trouble. A spokesperson for the force said: “As part of our joint operations unit, the mounted section were present as support from Thames Valley for the match.”
While no arrests were made, police were forced to battle to keep control after Portsmouth fans were seen running down Selbourne Terrace where witnesses said they attempted to get into Fratton station - where Millwall fans were being ushered to make their way home.
A witness said: “Police managed to hold them whilst another four vans spun and rushed to keep control. There was a lot of pushing but I don’t think there were any arrests.”
A Hampshire police spokesperson previously said: “There were no incidents, we worked with the club and closely with British Transport Police to ensure fans got to and from the ground as planned.”