Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A specialist unit from Thames Valley Police was drafted in to help Hampshire Police for Portsmouth’s match with Millwall on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall match on Tuesday evening | Stu Vaizey

A heavy-police presence was deployed for the match after trouble had flared after the two previous encounters between the sides - although the game in November was called off due to a power cut.

Police said Tuesday night’s game went off without incident, though video was captured showing officers - including those on horseback - straining to keep order. A number of diversions were in place to keep the fans separated throughout the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now emerged that Thames Valley Police officers on horseback were in attendance around Fratton Park to combat any trouble. A spokesperson for the force said: “As part of our joint operations unit, the mounted section were present as support from Thames Valley for the match.”

While no arrests were made, police were forced to battle to keep control after Portsmouth fans were seen running down Selbourne Terrace where witnesses said they attempted to get into Fratton station - where Millwall fans were being ushered to make their way home.

Heavy police presence for Portsmouth v Millwall game on Tuesday | Stu Vaizey

A witness said: “Police managed to hold them whilst another four vans spun and rushed to keep control. There was a lot of pushing but I don’t think there were any arrests.”

A Hampshire police spokesperson previously said: “There were no incidents, we worked with the club and closely with British Transport Police to ensure fans got to and from the ground as planned.”