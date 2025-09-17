A substantial haul of shopping was returned to its owner after thieves were caught pushing the trolley down the street.

Two males were thwarted by police in Gosport from stealing £550 of goods yesterday (September 16). They claimed they were taking the large trolley back to its owner, telling police "we're just taking it back officer".

A hail of shopping in a trolley, left, was being pushed by thieves down the street in Gosport. | Gosport Police

As the crates were being pushed in the wrong direction, one officer quickly took action. Gosport Police reported on Facebook: “When the officer spoke to the males they said they had just found it and were taking it back, trouble is that when the officer checked the delivery docket they were pushing it in the wrong direction.

“They were good enough to push the cage back to where it should have been, where it was gratefully received by the owner who was glad not to have to do over £550 worth of shopping again. The two males have been reported and will be summons to court in due course.”

Police in Gosport also arrested two residents in separate incidents for failing to appear in court.