A man from Waterlooville is among eight people charged by police following disorder at a far right protest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Wilkins, 55, of Villa Gardens, Waterlooville, appeared in court today after various incidents broke out in central London over the weekend. Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for right-wing activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday (September 13).

Inaccurate claims on social media said three million people attended. Around 5,000 people were involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration. Wilkins has been charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act and disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity. He was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man from Waterlooville has been charged following disorder at a far right protest organised by Tommy Robinson. Pictured: Protesters wave Union Jack and St George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament on September 13, 2025 in London, England. It was organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson (also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) - former English Defence League leader. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder, the majority of which were linked to the Unite the Kingdom event. The force has released photos of 11 people who they are trying to trace in relation to the disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when the event is over and since Saturday our teams have been working to identify those involved in any criminality. Our post-event investigation is ongoing and officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and continue to review evidence to help with inquiries.

“We have identified a number of people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences – and we are asking for the public’s help to track them down. As with any major event, we know people may have travelled from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”

Other people charged:

Richard Hamilton, 42, of Braeside Place, Glasgow, was charged with assault on an emergency worker and was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Jamie Brewer, 35, of Choat Place, Chelmsford, Essex, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court charged with actual bodily harm against a police officer.

Lewis Siverns, 33, of Farmer Way, Sandwell, West Midlands, was charged with assault on an emergency worker and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 1.

Aaron Wren, 36, of Kingswear Garden, Rochester, Kent, was charged under Section 4A of the Public Order Act and bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 29.

James Moore, 50, of Pulchrass Street, Barnstaple, Devon, was charged with common assault on a police officer and was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 13.

Paul Newman, 56, of Park Road East, Uxbridge, west London, was charged with breach of a dispersal order and bail conditions not to enter the Borough of Westminster and was bailed to appear at the same court on the same day.

Norman Richards, 58, of Buckles Lane, Thurrock, Essex, was charged with assault on a police officer and was bailed to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 13.

Anyone with information or relevant footage of the individuals can call 101 quoting CAD 4624/15SEP25 or tweet @MetCC. Anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.