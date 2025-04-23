Third boy charged over gang rape of girl in park amid kill threats with knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A third boy has been charged after a teenage girl was allegedly gang raped in a park amid threats to be killed with a knife.

The incident happened in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Officers investigating the reported rape of a 14-year-old girl, on land adjacent to Fordingbridge Recreation Ground, have now charged a 13-year-old boy from Romsey with rape. Police were called on the evening of Friday 17 January following the incident.

He has been released on conditional bail, to appear at Southampton Youth Court on Monday 2 June.

It follows two previous arrests. A 14-year-old boy from Fordingbridge was charged with rape, threats to kill, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and kidnap / falsely imprison a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

A second 14-year-old boy from Fordingbridge was also already been charged with rape, threats to kill and kidnap. Both will face trial at Southampton Crown Court, beginning on Monday 11 August.

The three boys cannot be named for legal reasons.