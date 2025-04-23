Woman 'seriously injured' after being hit by car in Portsmouth - update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have given an update after a woman in her 60s was believed to have suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape

The incident happened at around 12.48pm on Tuesday April 15 on Copnor Road near the Golden Hind pub. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene but reopened shortly after.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said last week: “We were called at 12.48pm with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, is reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”

Now police have reported the woman was not as badly injured as first feared - with the case now closed. “Injuries were not as serious as first suspected, the pedestrian sustained minor injuries only. No arrests, this investigation will now be filed,” a spokesperson said.