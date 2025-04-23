Woman 'seriously injured' after being hit by car in Portsmouth - update

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Police have given an update after a woman in her 60s was believed to have suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Portsmouth.

Police tape

The incident happened at around 12.48pm on Tuesday April 15 on Copnor Road near the Golden Hind pub. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene but reopened shortly after.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said last week: “We were called at 12.48pm with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, is reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”

Now police have reported the woman was not as badly injured as first feared - with the case now closed. “Injuries were not as serious as first suspected, the pedestrian sustained minor injuries only. No arrests, this investigation will now be filed,” a spokesperson said.

