Thousands spent on suspected stolen fuel card in Portsmouth and Waterlooville as members of the public approached by stranger to use it in exchange for cash
Over £3,000 were spent on the fuel card between October 2024 and February 2025 in various petrol station in Portsmouth and Waterlooville. Members of the public were approached by someone they didnt know who offered use of the card at a discounted rate in return for money.
The police have released a CCTV image and description of a man who they want to speak to and may be able to help with their investigation.
He is described as:
- White
- Aged 50-60
- 6ft tall
- Average build
- Short, brown, receding hair and a stubbled beard
- Wears black glasses
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have been conducting a complex financial investigation following a number of incidents where a fuel card has been fraudulently used at various petrol stations across Portsmouth and Waterlooville. We believe this fuel card had been stolen.
“We have been conducting a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV from the locations involved, and are now releasing an image of a man who was seen at the Shell Garage in Hilsea on Friday, February 7. He may be able to assist our enquiries as we have not yet been able to contact him.
“If you know who this is, were approached by someone offering you the usage of a fuel card, or have any information which could assist our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting 44250078912, or report online via our website.”
Information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.