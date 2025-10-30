Man charged after spitting at a police officer while on an illegal e-scooter in Southsea
David Scouarnec, 43, of Thorncroft Road in Portsmouth was charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty. The incident happened on Monday, October 27, when a neighbourhood policing team were undertaking speed enforcement checks on Palmerston Road.
Scouarnec reportedly spat at the office who then gave chase and detained him. The e-scooter he was riding on was illegal and was subsequently seized for destruction.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Central Southsea & St Judes Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out speed enforcement checks when an e-scooter rider reportedly spat at an officer on Palmerston Road.
“David Scouarnec has been arrested and charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (October 29) and has been remanded into custody to appear again in due course.”