Man charged after spitting at a police officer while on an illegal e-scooter in Southsea

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:14 GMT
A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting at a police officer in Southsea.

David Scouarnec, 43, of Thorncroft Road in Portsmouth was charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty. The incident happened on Monday, October 27, when a neighbourhood policing team were undertaking speed enforcement checks on Palmerston Road.

The illegal e-scooter was taken after the rider spat at a police officer in Palmerston Road.placeholder image
The illegal e-scooter was taken after the rider spat at a police officer in Palmerston Road. | Hampshire police

Scouarnec reportedly spat at the office who then gave chase and detained him. The e-scooter he was riding on was illegal and was subsequently seized for destruction.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Central Southsea & St Judes Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out speed enforcement checks when an e-scooter rider reportedly spat at an officer on Palmerston Road.

“David Scouarnec has been arrested and charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (October 29) and has been remanded into custody to appear again in due course.”

