A happy tiny dog enjoying a walk in a Port Solent field was suddenly mauled by a large dog and shook violently in its mouth - leaving blood pouring everywhere.

Beagle Nya after the Port Solent attack | Supplied

Barbara Haratyk’s peaceful walk in the sun with her two beagles at fields by Marina Keep on August 15 turned to horror when one of her pooches, Nya, was attacked and left needing surgery for gruesome injuries, she said.

The resident told The News how she was left covered in blood during the terrifying incident that could have seen her dog killed - but for the other dog’s owner punching his pet to release Nya from its bloodied mouth.

Barabara said all seemed fine when she encountered a man and a woman with a “big white dog” that was on a leash. As Nya went over wagging her tail to say “hello” to the couple, their dog suddenly lashed out, she said.

Barbara said: “The other dog suddenly snapped and attacked my tiny beagle. The dog would not let go and was violently shaking my screaming dog in pain in his mouth.

“I started to run towards the couple shouting ‘you need to punch the dog’. The man eventually punched his dog and the dog dropped my badly wounded dog on the grass. The couple then immediately started to walk away.

“The damage to my pup was serious and there was blood everywhere. So much blood that I myself was covered in it.”

Nya | Supplied

To add to Barbara’s woes, and despite her dog being seriously wounded, she claimed she was then on the receiving end of hostility from the couple. “I've started to call the couple to come back. They ignored my call but walked back after some time,” she said.

“When I asked for their details the woman said she would not give them to me before saying: ‘We have warned you.’ There are no words to describe how I felt at that moment. I was so upset and angry, I was visibly shaking.

“I did not expect any financial offerings. I wanted them to sympathise, to offer help, to be apologetic, shocked by what just happened. They simply walked away like nothing happened.”

Barbara said she managed to take photos of them walking away and even saw the man with a “smirk on his face”.

Speaking of Nya’s ordeal, she added: “My dog had to undergo a serious operation as all parts of skin, coat, tissue and fat components under the skin were badly damaged.

“Her lip was ripped apart and needed to be stitched up. She's lucky she's pulled through and now is in a long recovery. I don't wish this on anyone and want to warn every dog owner.”

Nya | Supplied

Police and the dog warden were contacted but Barbara said she has not yet heard back from the police and says she was told by the dog warden that without an address they cannot do anything.

Police have been approached by The News for comment over the incident.