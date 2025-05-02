Travellers given boot from Hayling Island site after court and police action
As reported, complaints were made to Havant Borough Council after a convoy of vehicles took over the Gun Site on Ferry Road on Thursday
But council officers were quick to respond to begin the process to evict the travellers after attending the area on Thursday. The matter went before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today and now the land has been reclaimed by the council.
A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: “The council attended court this morning and served the removal paperwork to the encampment shortly after. The police has been on site this afternoon and have confirmed that the encampment have left the site.”
A spokesperson for the council had previously said: “An unauthorised encampment was established at the Gun Site, Ferry Road, Hayling Island.
“Officers from Havant Borough Council attended the encampment on Thursday 1 May to undertake statutory duties and issued a direction to leave.
“The process to begin repossession of the land is now underway.”