Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travellers who were told to “leave” a green space in Hayling Island have now left the area after being given the boot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

As reported, complaints were made to Havant Borough Council after a convoy of vehicles took over the Gun Site on Ferry Road on Thursday

But council officers were quick to respond to begin the process to evict the travellers after attending the area on Thursday. The matter went before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today and now the land has been reclaimed by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: “The council attended court this morning and served the removal paperwork to the encampment shortly after. The police has been on site this afternoon and have confirmed that the encampment have left the site.”

A spokesperson for the council had previously said: “An unauthorised encampment was established at the Gun Site, Ferry Road, Hayling Island.

“Officers from Havant Borough Council attended the encampment on Thursday 1 May to undertake statutory duties and issued a direction to leave.

“The process to begin repossession of the land is now underway.”