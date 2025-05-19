A group of travellers have set up camp in a Fareham car park with police confirming they are looking into the situation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group from the travelling community have set up camp at Lysses Car Park in Fareham with a number of locals contacting the police regarding the situation. The police have confirmed that they are working in partnership with the council to assess the camp as well as carrying out patrols in the area throughout the day.

A Fareham Police spokesperson said: “We are aware that a group from the travelling community have set up camp at Lysses Car Park in Fareham . In partnership with the Local Council we will be assessing the camp and location, ensuring we take into consideration the needs of both communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers will support the Local Authority and will be carrying out reassurance patrols throughout the day.”