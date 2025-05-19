Travellers set up in Fareham car park with police and council to assess the camp and location

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 13:44 BST
A group of travellers have set up camp in a Fareham car park with police confirming they are looking into the situation.

The group from the travelling community have set up camp at Lysses Car Park in Fareham with a number of locals contacting the police regarding the situation. The police have confirmed that they are working in partnership with the council to assess the camp as well as carrying out patrols in the area throughout the day.

A Fareham Police spokesperson said: “We are aware that a group from the travelling community have set up camp at Lysses Car Park in Fareham . In partnership with the Local Council we will be assessing the camp and location, ensuring we take into consideration the needs of both communities.

“Our officers will support the Local Authority and will be carrying out reassurance patrols throughout the day.”

It comes a day before the Wickham Horse Fair starts on Tuesday, May 20, where the travelling community sell and race ponies and horses.

