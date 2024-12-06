The family of a Gosport man have spoken of how kind and generous he was, as they paid tribute to a him after he was killed last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Avery's family have paid tribute to him after he died following a serious assault in Exmouth Road, Gosport. | Hampshire Police

Andrew Avery, 65, died following a serious assault in Exmouth Road on Friday, November 29. Police have charged an 81-year-old man with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Andrew’s family today (December 6) released a a tribute to him. They said: “Andy was a much-loved husband, father, brother and dear friend. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Andy was the most generous and kind person and would do anything for anyone. His memory will live on through his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy, you were so very loved and taken from us far too soon.”

The fire service were called to the property in Exmouth Road at around 5.20pm following reports of a fire. At the scene they discovered Andrew had been seriously assaulted and he died of the injuries sustained. Alan Wotton, 81, was arrested and later charged.

Police are asking anyone with any concerns or information relating to the incident to contact police either by calling them on 101, quoting 44240521185, or by contacting them online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/