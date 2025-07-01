WATCH: Two males steal £90 worth of items from new Portsmouth vape shop
Two males made off with £90 worth of items from a recently opened vape shop in the city centre.
Two police vehicles were spotted in Commercial Road around 3.30pm on Monday following the brazen theft at Tidal Vape.
Officers were seen entering nearby buildings as they hunted for the thieves but no one has yet been arrested, the force said. “Two males stole £90 worth of stock from Tidal Vape at about 3.30pm. Enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.
The national vape brand is the company’s “latest venture” which offers a “comprehensive selection” of vape products, the firm said on its website.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250289105.