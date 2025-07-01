Two males made off with £90 worth of items from a recently opened vape shop in the city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Commercial Road on Monday | NW

Two police vehicles were spotted in Commercial Road around 3.30pm on Monday following the brazen theft at Tidal Vape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were seen entering nearby buildings as they hunted for the thieves but no one has yet been arrested, the force said. “Two males stole £90 worth of stock from Tidal Vape at about 3.30pm. Enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

The national vape brand is the company’s “latest venture” which offers a “comprehensive selection” of vape products, the firm said on its website.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250289105.