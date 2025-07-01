Teenagers in court over horror stabbing that left knife wedged in arm

Two teenagers charged over a vicious stabbing at a park in the city have appeared in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Area of Kingston Park, following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. View of Clarkes Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It comes after police officers were called to Kingston Park on Tuesday, June 24, at 6.57pm when a 19-year-old man was stabbed with a zombie knife left wedged into his arm, as reported.

A 17-year-old boy was also bitten on the arm during the attack next to Clarkes Road in Fratton by males thought to be known to the victims, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hunting for the attackers, police reported making four arrests with two of those boys now having appeared before city magistrates.

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea appeared at court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and breach of a criminal behaviour order by being with a person who he was prohibited from associating with.

Area of Kingston Park, Portsmouth, following knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. View of Clarkes Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession o f an offensive weapon in a public place, and breach of a criminal behaviour order by being with a person who he was prohibited from associating with. No pleas have been entered yet by the boys who cannot be named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on July 14 for a plea hearing. They were both remanded in youth detention.

Two further arrests were also made in connection with the incident. A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm was bailed until September 26 while enquiries continue.