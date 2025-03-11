Police have arrested two teenagers after a boy was knifed in the back and elbow near a Portsmouth school on Monday.

Lower Drayton Lane | Google

The terrifying incident on Lower Drayton Lane happened in broad daylight at 3.46pm near Springfield School, Drayton, just after it had finished for the day.

Police reported on Monday evening a person had been stabbed with a teenager arrested. The force has now given an update on its investigation that led to a 15-year-old boy being “seriously assaulted”.

Meanwhile, the school has praised the “stoicism” of students following the “distressing” incident, which has led to police guarding the area during drop-off and peak-up times today.

A force spokesperson said: “(The victim) was treated for two small stab wounds, one to the elbow and one to his back, at hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 14-year-old boy was initially arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. A 16-year-old boy has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both remain in custody at this time.”

Blood in Lower Drayton Lane | Supplied

District Commander, Superintendent Paul Markham said: “You will see officers in the area while we progress our enquiries. We’re also engaging with Springfield School, which is close to where the assault took place, to provide reassurance to the school community.

“Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be patrolling regularly.

“It’s important that we also highlight that tackling serious violence including knife crime, robustly dealing with offenders and working in partnership to prevent offending remain a priority in the city.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250106313, or go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also make reports 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/