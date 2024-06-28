Thieves break into vans across Waterlooville area during early hours by drilling locks and forcing doors
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer, from the Waterlooville South policing team, said the force has received three reports over the last five days. Expensive tools have been targeted.
The officer said: “Offences have all taken place at night by means of forcing doors or drilling locks whether a vehicle is parked on a driveway or on the street. Once the vehicle is entered untidy searches are made and items stolen these predominantly being high value power tools.” They added that thefts like this can be “distressing”, and making the reports public is a way of raising awareness about the incidents taking place.
“Tools in tradespersons and company vehicles are regularly targeted by thieves, as they are expensive and easily disposed of at boot fayres or via websites,” the officer added on the Hampshire Alerts website. “The cost of tool theft can be devastatingly expensive for individuals and businesses, not to mention the inconvenience of replacing the tools and the loss of trade.”
One way to protect yourself from thieves includes investing in a signal blocker for a keyless van, keeping doors locked, setting up alarms and keeping tools in the vehicle inside a security cage. To keep vans on garages or driveways under surveillance through CCTV cameras or security lighting.
The officer advises tradespeople to not leave tools inside vehicles unattended or overnight where possible, have a sticker on the vehicle stating there are is no equipment in the van and visibly mark any machinery and tools using an engraving or chemical etching kit, or a forensic marking kit. Further advice can be found online.