Video shows Portsmouth boy kiss shoe amid taunts and stab threat

Police are investigating after a social media circling shows a petrified boy being attacked, mercilessly taunted and threatened with being stabbed.

Ocean Retail Park, Copnor, Portsmouth. | Google Street View

The video shows the terrified boy pleading with his attackers to leave him alone after he is rounded on at Ocean Retail Park, Burrfields Road, on Sunday (March 9) between 7.15pm and 7.45pm.

The footage shows the humiliated 14-year-old being made to kiss a shoe as he is slapped over the head by one of the three bullies before he is kicked hard in the leg.

He is then man-handled after trying to walk off and is told: “I will kill you.” The boy responds: “Please leave me alone.”

As the boy walks off again, one of the attackers starts to run towards him shouting menacingly: “I’m going to stab you bro. Run, run.”

When the aggressor catches up, the petrified boy says: “Please what have I done? Leave me. Why are you hitting me?”

The boy is then knocked to the ground and says: “Leave me alone please. Please, what have I done?”

He then yelps in pain as a blow lands in his stomach. The video cuts out with him on the ground holding his hands up to try and protect his body.

Police have said they are investigating the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We received reports that a 14-year-old boy was approached by three other teenage boys at Ocean Retail Park, two of whom assaulted and threatened him.

“The 14-year-old boy was not injured during the incident. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.”