Washed up boat set alight on Hayling Island Beach as coastguard warns to stay away
The boat was set alight on West Beach on Thursday, January 23 with Hayling Island Coastguard attending the scene alongside the fire service. The coastguard has advised to avoid the area, especially if you are walking a dog, as the toxic gasses could be harmful to animals.
Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team posted on Facebook: “Warning - the washed up boat on west Beach was set alight early this morning. The Hayling team and Hayling Fire Station are on scene making safe.
“Please keep away from the scene especially if walking dogs as toxic gasses me be harmful especially to animals. .There may also be a possibility that stones may be hot.”
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At around 6am this morning, firefighting crews from Fareham and Hayling Island responded to a fire that had ignited on a derelict boat near South Westerly Point on Hayling Island.
“Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, used two jets to extinguish the flames. The crews left the scene shortly after 8:30am.”