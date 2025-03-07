WATCH: Armed police seen at Portsmouth house after suspected drugs raid

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Armed police have been seen at a Fratton house for two days following a suspected drugs raid.

Officers have been at the address in Byerley RoadOfficers have been at the address in Byerley Road
Officers have been at the address in Byerley Road | Stu Vaizey

Officers have been reportedly collecting evidence from the address in Byerley Road during Thursday and Friday where a man was spotted in handcuffs after being detained.

A resident told The News: “Yesterday around 2pm, a man was brought handcuffed in a police car back to his house with an officer driving the man's van. They went into the property then left with him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Around 8.30pm on Thursday there were around 10 officers in a wagon plus three patrol cars and an Armed Response Vehicle. They all left at about 9.30pm but again this morning there were three police cars there. I've seen one officer take pictures of the house.”

Police have been spotted bringing out suspected drugs paraphernalia. A large evidence bag was put into the back of a force vehicle this morning.

Hampshire Police has been asked for more details.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice