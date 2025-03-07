WATCH: Armed police seen at Portsmouth house after suspected drugs raid

Armed police have been seen at a Fratton house for two days following a suspected drugs raid.

Officers have been at the address in Byerley Road | Stu Vaizey

Officers have been reportedly collecting evidence from the address in Byerley Road during Thursday and Friday where a man was spotted in handcuffs after being detained.

A resident told The News: “Yesterday around 2pm, a man was brought handcuffed in a police car back to his house with an officer driving the man's van. They went into the property then left with him.

“Around 8.30pm on Thursday there were around 10 officers in a wagon plus three patrol cars and an Armed Response Vehicle. They all left at about 9.30pm but again this morning there were three police cars there. I've seen one officer take pictures of the house.”

Police have been spotted bringing out suspected drugs paraphernalia. A large evidence bag was put into the back of a force vehicle this morning.

Hampshire Police has been asked for more details.