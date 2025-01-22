WATCH: M27 footage shows reckless driver cause horror crash where lorry driver died

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video shows a reckless driver speeding before causing a horror crash on the M27 where a lorry driver died.

Scene of fatal M27 crash which shows Ross Neiland attempting to flee the scene | Hants police

Hampshire police have released footage over the incident which led to the death of 36-year-old Michal Kaminski from Salisbury - and brought the M27 to a close for two days.

The video shows danger-driver Ross Neiland speeding at 90mph in spite of treacherous weather conditions before causing the fatal collision on 21 February last year.

Michal was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after his lorry was forced off the carriageway and into the metal support of an overhead gantry - with the camera shaking after the fatal impact. The lorry later burst into flames.

Neiland was sentenced on Tuesday for causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, causing death whilst un-licenced and failing to allow blood specimen, taken while incapable of giving consent, to be analysed.

The shamed driver was handed a sentence of nine years and 9 months and disqualified from driving for a period after release.

Ross Neiland (left) and Michal Kaminski | Hants police

The video shows Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, driving a black Volkswagen Polo at excessive speeds - estimated to be over 90mph - along the westbound carriageway of the motorway, before losing control and colliding with a Nissan Juke and a lorry.

The footage then shows selfish Neiland get out of his car and attempt to flee the scene before he is apprehended by members of the public on a grass verge at the side of the motorway.

Thief Neiland was also in possession of stolen goods when he was arrested, including meat, cheese and laundry detergent, which had been shoplifted earlier that day.

Despite the hard work of emergency services and other agencies, the carriageway was closed for two days as work was done to make sure the overhead gantry was safe following the collision.

Phil Hanham QPM, lead investigating officer for this case, said: "Michal was innocently going about his daily work when his life was cruelly cut short that day by the selfish actions of another driver.

"The dash cam footage of Neiland speeding, despite the heavy rain, is extremely shocking to view. He clearly had absolutely no regard for the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users.

"I would like to pay tribute to the family and friends of Michal who have remained so dignified throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"These scenes are incredibly difficult and upsetting for the members of the emergency services that are called to them while doing their jobs. The motorists who were nearby when the collision happened were extremely patient and understanding and I want to thank the public for their support during the two days it took to get the carriageway back open.

"I would also like to thank all the staff from all the emergency services and partners who worked so closely to bring this complex investigation to a close. In particular I must thank DC Ian Stevens and PC Rob Giles for their excellent investigation and case presentation, which left Neiland with no other option than to plead guilty to all offences.

"This case highlights that driving dangerously on our roads has terrible consequences that may lead to someone's death, and you being sent to prison for many years."