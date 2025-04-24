Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horrifying footage has shown a car driving at speeds of 90mph in a residential road moments before crashing into a wall resulting in the death of an 18-year-old.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finley Lintott-Warrillow has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after his dangerous driving led to a fatal crash which resulted in the death of his 18-year-old friend, Brandon Cousens.

The 21-year-old appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (April 23) after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lintott-Warrillow, of North East Road, Southampton, was driving home in a black Vauxhall Corsa with his two friends in the early hours of March 5, 2023 after getting food together.

While he and one other passenger survived with serious injuries, Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after his dangerous driving resulted in a the death of an 18-year-old. | Hampshire Police

CCTV footage captured the Vauxhall driving at speeds of 86.95mph in a residential road with a speed limit of 30mph shortly before the crash.

The investigation also found that Lintott-Warrillow lost control of his car due to the excessive speed and crashed into a wall which caused the car to be launched at least 15 metres through the air after the initial impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Brandon had his whole life ahead of him and his family has now been torn apart by the devastating consequences of that speeding. Our thoughts are with them today.

“The combination of overconfidence and inexperience that both come with youth can be a dangerous mixture which far too often leads to serious injuries and deaths on our roads."

“I hope this sends a message to all young drivers out there to not take unnecessary risks that could see themselves or their friends killed."