WATCH: Shocking CCTV footage captures car driving at 90mph in residential road moments before fatal crash
Finley Lintott-Warrillow has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after his dangerous driving led to a fatal crash which resulted in the death of his 18-year-old friend, Brandon Cousens.
The 21-year-old appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (April 23) after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Lintott-Warrillow, of North East Road, Southampton, was driving home in a black Vauxhall Corsa with his two friends in the early hours of March 5, 2023 after getting food together.
While he and one other passenger survived with serious injuries, Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.
CCTV footage captured the Vauxhall driving at speeds of 86.95mph in a residential road with a speed limit of 30mph shortly before the crash.
The investigation also found that Lintott-Warrillow lost control of his car due to the excessive speed and crashed into a wall which caused the car to be launched at least 15 metres through the air after the initial impact.
Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Brandon had his whole life ahead of him and his family has now been torn apart by the devastating consequences of that speeding. Our thoughts are with them today.
“The combination of overconfidence and inexperience that both come with youth can be a dangerous mixture which far too often leads to serious injuries and deaths on our roads."
“I hope this sends a message to all young drivers out there to not take unnecessary risks that could see themselves or their friends killed."