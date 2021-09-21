Ben Green, 24, of Aintree Drive, Waterlooville, admitted causing 80-year-old John Dognini's death by careless driving, and causing his death while driving uninsured when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Green initially denied the offences during a previous court appearance but changed his pleas to guilty before the trial was due to start yesterday .

Police previously said Mr Dognini was riding a mobility scooter out buying Christmas presents for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in December 2019 when the crash happened.

Ben Green admitted causing 80-year-old John Dognini's death by careless driving, and a charge of causing his death while driving uninsured. Pictured outside Portsmouth Crown court on 1 February 2021.

Police were called to the junction of London Road and Winifred Road, Waterlooville, on December 2. Mr Dognini died days later after the crash.

He had been due to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife Julia in March last year.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC bailed Green ahead of a sentence hearing on October 29 with the defendant also handed an interim disqualification from driving.

Floral tributes at the crossing where the collision happened in London Road, Waterlooville in December 2019 and inset, John Dognini Picture: Habibur Rahman/Hampshire police

The judge told Green, who has no previous convictions, that his decision to grant bail was ‘no indication you will not be given an immediate custodial sentence’.

Rob Harding, defending, told the hearing Green wanted to ‘express his remorse to the family’ of Mr Dognini.

A pre-sentence probation report will now be prepared ahead of the sentence hearing.

Previously Mr Dognini's family said: 'Our world changed forever on Monday, December 2 (in 2019), when our darling John was involved in a horrific incident.

‘He was on his way to buy Christmas presents for all his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

‘His Christmas was just beginning.’

The family statement continued by calling him a ‘loveable husband’ and a ‘caring, amazing father’.

‘John was infectious and anyone that ever had the pleasure to meet him was blown away by his kindness, love and passion for life,’ they added.

‘The hole that is left will never be filled but as a family we know that our darling John would want us to love life as much as he did.’

