A Waterlooville man has been jailed for eight and a half years after robbing and sexually assaulting a carer while she was working.

Lee Alan Kneller, 39, of Chaffinch Green, Waterlooville, barged his way into an address on Vian Road where a woman in her 40s was attending as a carer on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He claimed to need to need the toilet, but when the carer asked him to leave he sexually assaulted her and demanded money before stealing her handbag and running away.

Lee Alan Kneller, 39, of Chaffinch Green, Waterlooville was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for robbery and sexual assault. | Hampshire Police

Kneller was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, February 7 after pleading guilty to robbery and sexual assault. He was also ordered to sign the sexual offenders register indefinitely.

Officer in charge of the case DC Ashlee Wait said: “I am very happy to see Lee Kneller face justice for his crimes and would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us get him off of the streets as swiftly as possible.

“Kneller’s crimes against a woman who was simply doing her job are horrendous, and I am glad to see him put behind bars. No one should feel unsafe in their place of work and I commend the victim highly for coming forward and helping us prevent Kneller from attacking anyone else.”

Following the crime, Kneller was quickly identified after a CCTV media appeal was released by the Havant and East Hants Criminal Investigations Department. The public’s response meant that he was quickly identified and arrested on the same day.

DC Wait added: “If you have been the victim of a sexual offence, please report it to us – you will be listened to and you will be taken seriously.”

To find out more information about how to report these crimes and where to go for support, please visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/police-forces/hampshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/2022/violence-against-women-and-girls/