Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death
A 51-year-old woman from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of murder last night (Tuesday 14 May) and remains in police custody. The arrest relates to the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in the Popley area of Basingstoke.
Police were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close. Officers attended and confirmed two men had been stabbed.
A man in his 30s from Basingstoke was confirmed deceased at the scene. The other victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Earlier on Tuesday 14 May, a 55-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of murder. He also remains in custody while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 44240199153.