13-year-old boy released on bail following Tipner boatyard blaze
The boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker following a fire which took place at Tipner Boat Yard on Tuesday, April 22.
Hampshire Police have confirmed to The News that the boy has been released on bail until July 19. Alongside him a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were also arrested on suspicion of arson and had been released on bail until July 23.
Fire crews from across the area rushed to the scene after receiving more than 40 calls alerting to black smoke rising over the M275 from the boat yard on Tipner Lane. After tackling the blaze for a number of hours they left the site at around 9pm.
A fundraiser has been started for Tipner Boating and Angling Club as they look to raise funds to help replace destroyed fences and the removal of destroyed breads.