13-year-old boy released on bail following Tipner boatyard blaze

A 13-year-old boy has been released on bail after being arrested following the fire at a boatyard in Portsmouth last week.

The boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker following a fire which took place at Tipner Boat Yard on Tuesday, April 22.

Hampshire Police have confirmed to The News that the boy has been released on bail until July 19. Alongside him a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were also arrested on suspicion of arson and had been released on bail until July 23.

Fire crews from across the area rushed to the scene after receiving more than 40 calls alerting to black smoke rising over the M275 from the boat yard on Tipner Lane. After tackling the blaze for a number of hours they left the site at around 9pm.