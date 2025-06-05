Drivers are being severely delayed after a three-car crash on the M3 - with delays made worse by drivers slowing down to look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-car crash on M3 | National Highways

Police have now given details over the collision around 2pm at junction 11 northbound, near Winchester, which led to two lanes being closed. Delays of around an hour have been reported.

Giving the latest travel information, AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays and two lanes closed due to crash on M3 Northbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Congestion to J12 (Eastleigh) Further delays around Eastleigh, Chandlers Ford, Otterbourne, Twyford, Winchester and surrounding areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays are also now taking place on the opposite carriageway as drivers look over. The AA added: “Queueing traffic due to people slowing to look at crash on M3 Southbound at J10 A31 (Winchester).”

A police spokesperson said: “A three car collision on the northbound carriageway was reported at 2.14pm. No injuries were sustained but two lanes were closed. Officers handed the scene over to Highways just after 3pm.”