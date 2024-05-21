Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brave actions from military personnel and their sacrifice during D-Day will be highlighted in a new book being published for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

D-Day in 80 Objects is being made available to the public, with the launch event taking place aboard HMS Belfast in London on Friday (May 24). It offers a fresh perspective on the world’s biggest ever seaborne military operation, telling the story through objects connected to the landings. The book was created by The D-Day Story museum in Portsmouth.

The 80 featured items range from a special suit worn during secret reconnaissance of the landing beaches, to the boots worn by an American Ranger during the assault on Omaha Beach. Henry Montgomery, 3rd Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, the grandson of General Montgomery who commanded the Allied ground forces, wrote in his foreword: “It was an amalgamation of bravery and ingenuity, underpinned by colossal logistics to make sure those on the front line had the weapons and supplies they needed for victory on the battlefield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Belfast will host the book launch of D-Day in 80 Objects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The objects also highlight the role of the civilian workers who made the tanks, ships, bombs and bullets involved in the war. D-Day’s impact on families is also highlighted. Amongst the collection is a little girl’s jacket covered with the badges she collected from the troops who passed her home on their way to get on board ships and landing craft. There’s also a battered flag given by a family to a tank crew who were parked outside their front door.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “This book provides an insight into the epic story of the Normandy landings in a very accessible way and reflects the sheer determination of the war-time generation to liberate occupied Europe. It shows how all the Allied countries played a part and the crucial role of places like Portsmouth, the home of the Royal Navy, and one of the places where thousands of troops began their journey to the battlefields.”

D-Day Shirley Whittles Flag - one of the objects analysed in the book.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council. Picture: Sarah Standing

Each of the museums involved selected objects from their collections to help describe how the story unfolded 80 years ago. Among those selected by the Imperial War Museums (IWM) is a ‘biscuit tin radio’ parachuted to the French Resistance. Officially known as the Miniature Communications Receiver, these small secret radios were concealed inside waterproof tins. They enabled Resistance members to listen to messages with secret meanings broadcast to them by the BBC before and after D-Day.

James Taylor, Principal Curator, Public History at IWM said: “It has been a pleasure to be a part of D-Day in 80 Objects and to showcase some of the incredible objects within IWM's rich collection which help tell the story of D-Day.” The book itself was written by Steve Humphrey, a reporter with the BBC's news programme South Today, who has interviewed over 100 D-Day veterans over the past 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The 80 objects help to tell the story of D-Day. The stories of those who gathered intelligence, made the equipment, the civilians who invited troops into their homes and those who served, on land, sea and in the air. The D-Day veterans are always self-effacing about their role. They always say the real heroes were their mates who didn’t come home.”