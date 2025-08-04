One of Portsmouth’s most popular museums has been awarded a prestigious award for being among the best around the world.

The D-Day Story Museum in Southsea has been handed a 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor. It has been named among the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide, based on visitor reviews and ratings.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: “It’s great to see The D-Day Story recognised once again by TripAdvisor, and even more rewarding that so many of Portsmouth’s attractions have been recognised this year. These honours reflect the hard work of our teams and the unique experiences our city offers. Portsmouth’s rich heritage, culture and stunning seafront continue to make it a top destination for visitors from across the UK and beyond.”

“The D-Day Story is one of several Portsmouth attractions to receive TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award in 2025, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a must-visit cultural and historical destination."

The Clarence Esplanade-based museum aims to showcase the history of D-Day and Portsmouth’s involved in the Battle of Normandy through immersive displays, personal accounts, and historical accolades. Temporary exhibitions are regularly held at the tourist side, including “The Lucky Ones Grow Old” which showcases the lives of veterans during and after serving their country. The side also includes the iconic Landing Craft Tank 7074, and the Overlord Embroidery.