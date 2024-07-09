Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Royal Navy sailor who died suddenly while he was in Bahrain on deployment.

‘Kind-hearted and funny’ Chief Petty Officer David ‘Dave’ Allman, aged 46, has been described as kind and generous, with the navy praising his long and proud service.

CPO Allman, who is from the Fareham area, died on June 28 leaving behind his parents, his wife of three years, three children and his two stepchildren. The Royal Navy has said the circumstances of his death on the island county have been referred to the coroner.

In a tribute, his wife Alison said: “Dave was a loving husband, my best friend and my soulmate. We had three beautiful years married together, he was a loving son to his mum Margie and a loving brother to his sister Debbie who used to keep him in check once in a while.

“Dave was a kind-hearted and funny dad and stepdad to all his children and recently became a grandpa to which he was so excited and proud to have become. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him, together we have memories that will last forever we all miss you dearly, forever in our hearts. Details of his funeral have yet to be confirmed.

A tribute from the Royal Navy described Dave as ‘an earnest and serious man who took great personal satisfaction from doing jobs well’.

It said: “He was both respected and respectful. He was always willing to help his friends and was happy to amend his own plans to do so. He had a dry sense of humour with an infectious smile.

“Dave’s time away from work was generally spent with his family and he took quiet pride and fulfilment from his home life.

“He was an avid football and Liverpool fan, this being his hometown and he was also had a deep passion for motorbikes, a community to which he contributed massively. He will be missed by his family and his many, many friends. He had just completed 22 years of service and had accepted another three years extension.”

Dave had been out in Bahrain frequently in recent years having joined the Forward Support Unit (FSU) organisation based there in 2018 as part of a four-year deployment. After this he became an original, founding member of the Portsmouth-based FSU A 03 when the new unit was established three years ago.

Throughout his tenure with FSU 03 he has been regularly deployed around the globe including the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Jax Beach Florida and most recently Bahrain. He has also travelled many miles around the UK in the cab of an HGV lorry whilst conveying FSU A containers to where they were required. This usually entailed long drives, through the wilderness of Scotland in support of Exercise Joint Warrior.

The commanding officer of the FSU Commander Albert Radcliffe said: “Dave’s achievements across the FSU community have been universally acknowledged. A long-standing member of the FSU, Dave was a highly capable CPO, a consummate engineer and leader with his deep technical expertise. He exuded every attribute for success. Dave demonstrated on numerous occasions he was an adept engineer who took pride in his work and delivered true engineering effect.

“He was an asset to FSU and the Royal Navy as a whole, ensuring repairs and defects were actioned quickly, constantly supporting the Ship’s teams to diagnose and assist with repairs in a timely manner. Improving equipment performance, reliability and enabling ships to achieve their operational commitments.

“Dave’s engineering prowess and skillset, notably with solving refrigeration defects whilst employed within FSU 03 were not limited to supporting the MCM community but spread across all SURFLOT units. Delivering engineering support globally, he was always keen to support Ships during maintenance periods, both in home waters and deployed, with recent supporting ships operating in the Falkland Island, Mediterranean and America.

“A team player, his leadership, initiative, passion for the role and the development of the junior members of the team was a strength. He constantly supported the personal and professional development of junior engineers, taking the time to coach and mentor them, conveying his knowledge and experience which allowed the more junior members of the team to grow and realise their true potential, which I’m sure all members of the team were extremely grateful of his support.

“A fine engineer, leader and manager, Dave will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. “Fair Wind and Following Seas” to a talented engineer.”