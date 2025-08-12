"Completely unrelated": Broken F-35B jet on HMS Prince of Wales op details given after Japan and India issues
An F-35B Lighting aircraft suffered a “malfunction” while operating on HMS Prince of Wales’ Indo-Pacific deployment. The warplane was forced to make an emergency landing at Kagoshima International Airport, Japan, at roughly 11.30am local time.
A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously confirmed the F-35 had suffered an “engineer issue”. This is the second time a fighter jet has had to be grounded during a mission, with one warplane developing a mechanical problem after it was forced to land at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India, on June 14. It took over a month for the warplane to be fixed for future operations.
An MoD spokesperson confirmed that this malfunction was “completely unrelated to the fault encountered in India”. “We conduct thousands of F-35 flights each year successfully without incident, however, aircraft are complex pieces of equipment and like all human made equipment do occasionally go wrong”, they added. “However, following some sound decisions from the pilot the aircraft diverted to the airport safely and without incident.”
Talented engineers from the Royal Navy and RAF are currently assessing the aircraft, the spokesperson added. A plan to rectify and recover the aircraft will be made once the issue was been identified. It is hoped it can be returned to HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group as soon as possible.
The F-35B was conducting a sortie at the time of the incident, which involves an aircraft manoeuvring from a defensive to an offensive position. This diversion forced Kagoshima International Airport to close the runway for around 20 minutes. Media from the scene showed the jet parked near the runway at 2pm local time with no visible damage.
HMS Prince of Wales - alongside Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless - is currently at Yokosuka Naval Base and will spend the next three weeks alongside Japan.