British aviators tested their metal against Indian pilots during fighter jet exercises.

The Royal Navy said Indian pilots “jousted with British top guns” while military aircraft flew high over the Arabian Sea. HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) ended its tenure with an intense aerial workout.

International forces left Goa and Mumbai to finish the aerial drills that are part of Exercise Konkan. Half a dozen F-35Bs acted as HMS Prince of Wales’ shield, while a dozen Indian fast jets – eight Su30 ‘Flankers’ and four Jaguars, aided by an Il-78 ‘Mainstay’ AWACS aircraft – tried to penetrate the defensive screen to conduct simulated strikes at the flagship as well as her escorts.

Indian Air Force Su27s and 2 Jaguars plus two UK F-35Bs pass over the Arabian Sea. This marked the end of HMS Prince of Wales' visit to India. | Royal Navy

These mock dogfights allowed personnel to test individual skills, weapons systems and sensors, plus tactics in particular against aircraft they do not normally encounter. This was the first time the UK Carrier Air Wing tested itself alongside the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside our colleagues in the Indian Navy and Air Force during Exercise Konkan. The professionalism and camaraderie we’ve shared are a testament to the enduring strength of our partnership. Our time in Mumbai and Goa has been truly memorable – both vibrant and welcoming, rich in history, tradition and culture.”

2 Indian Air Force Su27s and 2 Jaguars plus two UK F-35Bs seen from above over the Arabian Sea | Royal Navy

Lieutenant Daniel Randel, a staff officer aboard HMS Prince of Wales, added: “Konkan has been a great opportunity to see how the Indian Armed Forces work. Working with both their Navy and Air Force has been a unique experience in my career so far.”

HMS Richmond, UKCSG escort, hosted a string of high-profile diplomatic events with Indian celebrities and politicians. Weapon engineer officer, Lieutenant Commander Andy Hunt, said: “Our port visit to Mumbai was extremely enjoyable. We were very well looked after by our Indian Navy hosts, it was especially rewarding to spend time with them ashore having recently operated with them at sea during Exercise Konkan.”

Leading Engineering Technician Nathan Knight added: “Visiting Mumbai has been a real highlight of the deployment for me. The culture and food in the city was fantastic and the football match against the Indian Navy was great fun.”