The Royal Navy flagship has left Australia after a huge exercise and series of port visits.

HMS Prince of Wales has departed from Darwin after being the first aircraft carrier to visit the port this century. Accompanied by her British and international escorts, she set off for Japan in the next stage of Operation Highmast.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales leaving Darwin in Australia on July 29, heading to Japan for the next stage of Operation Highmast. | Royal Navy

Able Seaman Owen Altoft, an 18-year-old chef from Newcastle, was sad to leave Australia but believes it’ll be one of the more memorable moments of his first ever deployment. He said: “It’s an experience being out in Australia.

“I enjoyed exploring Darwin looking at the beaches and waterfront areas. I was going to go to the Outback but didn’t have enough time so would definitely like to come back to Australia and visit again for that. This deployment has been great – seeing what the world’s like, seeing different places, cultures and food. It’s what I signed up for. I tried kangaroo at the local food market and would try it again in a restaurant.”

The 65,000 tonne warship is currently in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG). British and international forces will be completing the rest of Exercise Talisman Sabre, Australia’s largest military training operation. Roughly 35,000 personnel from 19 nations have been involved in various drills. It runs until this weekend, with Royal Marine Commando Forces committed ashore in northern Australia.

HMS Prince of Wales joined forces with Australian forces during Exercise Talisman Sabre. | Royal Navy

Royal Navy personnel aboard HMS Prince of Wales. | Royal Navy

Royal Navy personnel were enjoyed a six-day visit to Darwin, where they were given a “welcome to country” ceremony from the indigenous Larrakia people. Senior politicians were hosted on board, including defence secretary John Healey and foreign secretary David Lammy, his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and deputy prime minister Richard Marles. A historic Aukus treaty was signed between the two nations.

What will HMS Prince of Wales be doing in Japan?

The next part of the deployment focuses on air operations. British forces are due to link up with a Japanese carrier and will be conducting combined operations with F-35B fighter jets. Both nations operate the same short take-off/vertical landing version of the B variant stealth jet.

The two allies will work together at sea for a week, before the UK task group splits. Some of the units will be heading to South Korea, with HMS Prince of Wales and others making their way to Japan.