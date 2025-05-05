HMS Queen Elizabeth Gun Salute arranged to mark anniversary of the King's Coronation
His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth will be holding the gun salute aboard the berthed HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth on Tuesday, May 6 at 12pm. It will be two years since the coronation of Charles III and Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.
The gun salute will take place on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier on the Princess Royal Jetty. Marine traffic is being stopped on the port side of HMS Queen Elizabeth from 11.50am for safety reason with an exclusion zone of 300 metres.
Portsmouth Naval base held a 21-round salute on the day of the coronation in 2023, as well as on June 15, 2024, to mark the King’s official birthday.
