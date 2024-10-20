HMS Queen Elizabeth to depart Portsmouth - find out when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Navy flagship will be leaving her home port having been back in Portsmouth for just over a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Queen Elizabeth will depart Portsmouth o Monday, October 21. | Habibur Rahman

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city on Monday, October 21 in the afternoon. People will have the chance to see the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier sail past The Round Tower and Southsea Seafront in all its glory.

The King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements confirm that the aircraft carrier will leave the harbour at 2.45pm before proceeding to the NAB Tower at 3.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone hoping to get a glimpse may want to take a coat. The Met Office forecast for that time shows 70-80 percent chance of rain with temperatures around 14 degrees. Fortunately it will not be as windy as today with speeds of around 6-7 miles per hour.