HMS Queen Elizabeth to depart Portsmouth - find out when

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 17:37 GMT
The Royal Navy flagship will be leaving her home port having been back in Portsmouth for just over a month.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will depart Portsmouth o Monday, October 21.
HMS Queen Elizabeth will depart Portsmouth o Monday, October 21. | Habibur Rahman

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city on Monday, October 21 in the afternoon. People will have the chance to see the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier sail past The Round Tower and Southsea Seafront in all its glory.

The King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements confirm that the aircraft carrier will leave the harbour at 2.45pm before proceeding to the NAB Tower at 3.55pm.

Anyone hoping to get a glimpse may want to take a coat. The Met Office forecast for that time shows 70-80 percent chance of rain with temperatures around 14 degrees. Fortunately it will not be as windy as today with speeds of around 6-7 miles per hour.

