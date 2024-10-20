HMS Queen Elizabeth to depart Portsmouth - find out when
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city on Monday, October 21 in the afternoon. People will have the chance to see the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier sail past The Round Tower and Southsea Seafront in all its glory.
The King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements confirm that the aircraft carrier will leave the harbour at 2.45pm before proceeding to the NAB Tower at 3.55pm.
Anyone hoping to get a glimpse may want to take a coat. The Met Office forecast for that time shows 70-80 percent chance of rain with temperatures around 14 degrees. Fortunately it will not be as windy as today with speeds of around 6-7 miles per hour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.