The captain of Britain’s most famous warship has been named the first winner of a Royal British Legion award dedicated to a former naval leader.

Lieutenant Commander Steve Cass, who recently took charge of legendary warship HMS Victory, was chosen to be the award’s inaugural recipient thanks to a lifetime spent helping and inspiring others to work together.

The new award – in memory of late RBL National President Sir Clive Johnstone – aims to recognise and celebrate those who contribute to creating unity.

Pictured- PO Booker, Lt Cdr Cass, Lt Osborn launching last year's Poppy Appeal at the historic dockyard | LPhot Alika Mundy, Royal Navy

The RBL asked for nominations from members, volunteers and colleagues and Lt Cdr Cass was chosen thanks to his efforts over many years to support and strengthen the charity, help veterans and champion the work and people of the Armed Forces community from the Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Paul Harris, the Royal British Legion’s National Vice Chair presented the award – an engraved cut-glass sculpture – to Steve on board Nelson’s flagship.

“Sir Clive was the kind of man who drew respect and admiration from all ranks and rates that knew him. His warm personality, wit and ability to put people at ease were traits many envied,” Steve said.

“To be selected as one of the finalists for the award was a huge honour; both for the respect Sir Clive was held in and in regard to the crucial work the RBL does for serving members, veterans and their families.

“Being able to support the RBL in whatever way I can is a privilege, a personal passion and I am truly humbled and grateful to be the first recipient of the award.”

Pictured: Vice Admiral Clive Johnstone CB CBE Photo by GBRN LPhot Paul Hall | Royal Navy

Sir Clive served his nation and Navy for 35 years before taking the helm of the RBL, a charity he called “Britain’s greatest”, when he retired from the service.

He was just 12 months into his role as National President of the Royal British Legion when he was taken ill shortly after the end of its 2024 conference and died shortly afterwards.

Lynda Atkins, National Chair of the Royal British Legion, said: “We are proud to announce this prestigious new award in honour of Sir Clive Johnstone, an extraordinary military leader and person who was passionate about the RBL

“We are delighted to announce Lt Cdr Steve Cass as the inaugural winner, for his outstanding contribution to the work he does bringing unity to the Royal Navy and the Royal British Legion.

“This award has been made possible thanks to those who served alongside Sir Clive on HMS Bulwark, who made a generous donation to the RBL in his honour.”

Steve took command of Victory earlier this year at the age of 58, the pinnacle of a 39-year-career which began in 1986 as a rookie air engineering mechanic on Sea Kings at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, a stone’s throw from his hometown of Porthleven.

In the four decades since, he’s mixed his career as an air engineer – he progressed to looking after Merlins which succeeded the Sea King – with training, recruiting and managerial roles.

He also held the coveted position of Warrant Officer Naval Service, the First Sea Lord’s ‘right-hand man’, reinvigorating ties between the Navy and the RBL, advising the charity on key issues affecting military personnel and their families, which has led to increased fundraising for the Legion.

Lt Cdr Cass (right) receives the new trophy from RBL National Vice Chair Paul Harris | Royal Navy

In particular, Steve has been a mainstay of the annual poppy appeal, in particular supporting multiple launch events, including 2024’s in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. It went on to raise more than £1m.

He joined Sir Clive on the Isle of Wight at a thank-you event for one collector who had spent 84 years fundraising for the RBL, arranged for a former sailor to receive the Legion d’Honneur aboard HMS Victory from the French for their WW2 service.

And there’s more: organising team building opportunities for poppy appeal staff and ship visits for volunteers; ensuring a Navy presence at all events in South Hampshire – including Remembrance football matches; encouraging shipmates to volunteer for the Legion; and giving talks to RBL staff to improve their understanding of today’s Navy.

Steve has also given up his spare time to attend many Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs across Hampshire and somehow has the time and energy to serve as senior coach for RN Gig Rowing and act as a volunteer speaker for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, delivering talks to groups across Hampshire.