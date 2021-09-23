Pictured: Commander Daniel Craig Daniel Craig best know for playing the role of James Bond in the long running 007 film series recieves the honoarary Royal Navy rank of Commander from the Head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB ADC at the Corinthia Hotel in London on 22nd September 2021

Commander Craig’s appointment as an honorary officer reflects his personal support for UK military and links it with the legacy created through the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

As an honorary officer, the 53-year-old said he was eager to support serving personnel within the Senior Service.

He added: ‘I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.'

Pictured: Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Commander Daniel Craig

The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of the newest Bond instalment No Time to Die, which is set for nationwide release on September 30.

Filmmakers worked closely with the Royal Navy and Ministry of Defence in the production of the latest film in the franchise.

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Dragon features in the movie with a sneak preview of the distinct Type 45 destroyer, with her red dragon emblem on the hull, seen cutting through the waves in the latest trailer.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, head of the Royal Navy, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy.

‘Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

‘Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last fifteen years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.

‘That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.

‘I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.’

The Royal Navy actually has a few real-life Bonds within its ranks. Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond, who serves at the Royal Navy’s headquarters in Portsmouth, was invited to meet Daniel Craig ahead of the launch of the new film.

Lt Cdr Bond said: ‘I’ve had my fair share of light-hearted banter from colleagues over being a real-life Bond but I never imagined I would actually one day get to meet the actor who played him.

‘I really enjoyed speaking to Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast. It was fascinating to hear their perspectives on working with the armed forces and learning a bit about the world of Hollywood.

‘There are some strange similarities between what we do. I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world during my service with the Royal Navy, like the cast have too with their filming locations.’

