The poignant Standing With Giants installation is set to make a return visit to Portsmouth later today (March 28).

The stunning installation, For Your Tomorrow – the People’s Tribute, was created with silhouettes of those who have lost their lives as part of last year’s D-Day 80 commemorations of the Normandy Landings. It follows on from the similar installation which was created for the Falklands War and places at Fort Nelson.

But now it is again returning to mark the 80th anniverary of VE Day and will be placed at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France from April 12 to September 12, but will stop off on Portsmouth on its way.

The ''Installation Team'', along with 1,500 Giants on four articulated lorries, is travelling to France, leaving Blenheim Palace this morning, with a visit to the Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, before heading for the overnight ferry. The entourage will be escorted by over 150 Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The Standing With Giants silhouettes commemorating those who served during the D-Day landings

The ‘’Standing With Giants Parade’’ visited the Fort in April 2024 along with 300 Harley Davidsons and was met with great enthusiasm. Once installed at the British Normandy Memorial the display attracted over 250,000 visitors for the 80th Anniversary of the D Day landings – with considerable national coverage across the UK and Europe. For the 80th anniversary of VE day more visitors are expected.

This event provides a unique opportunity for the public to visit both venues and view both the lorries and motorcycles. At Fort Nelson, entertainment will be provided by the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir and the Portsmouth City Band.

The parade will assemble at Blenheim Palace from 10am and depart at 1pm on March 28 . Expected arrival at Fort Nelson will be 3.30pm and the event will conclude at 5.30pm.