HMS Tamar is the first Royal Navy ship to come to the Republic of Palau since HMS Bluebell arrived in May 1925.

The republic is 500 miles east of the Philippines.

Members of HMS Tamar's Ceremonial Sunset Party standby to haul down the ship's White Ensign during a reception held on the ships flight deck Picture: LPhot Lee Blease

The patrol ship anchored in Malakal Harbour off the capital Koror as part of a US-led peace/goodwill mission, with the 1,000-bed hospital ship USNS Mercy.

The latter is flagship of Pacific Partnership 22, a two-month deployment to remote communities around the Indo-Pacific, supported by the US allies, delivering medical aid and assistance, supporting community projects, assisting with infrastructure and taking part in sporting and community activities.

A Royal Navy officer (Captain Charles Maynard) is the deputy commander of the mission from the USNS Mercy, as well as RN medical officer Lieutenant Lesley Hailey, part of the international team on the hospital ship.

HMS Tamar, PSS Kedam and JS Kirimase off Palau

During the six-day visit to Palau, Tamar hosted its President, Surangel Whipps Jr and senior government officials to show what the ship and her men and women are capable of, before welcoming some of the country’s 18,000 inhabitants.

There were discussions on how nations involved in Pacific Partnership – Australia, Japan, the UK and the USA – could provide help, specifically related to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and medical exchanges.

And with Mercy ‘in town’, her medical teams worked with the hosts in sharing guidance and expertise on health and wellbeing issues: paediatric, maternity, neonatal, intensive and critical care, mental health for military veterans, and physical therapy.

Meanwhile, Tamar’s sailors had the chance to explore islands few Britons have visited, including Unesco World Heritage sites across the archipelago, and learn about the conservation efforts of the people of Palau.

HMS Bluebell - the last Royal Navy ship to visit Palau, nearly 100 years ago

‘It’s been a privilege to bring the first Royal Navy warship into Palau for almost 100 years,’ said Lieutenant Commander Matt Millyard, HMS Tamar’s executive officer.