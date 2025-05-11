The dockyard hosted a wonderfully poignant event yesterday (May 10) to honour the bravery of World War II veterans.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II with the anniversary taking place on May 8.

The event, which was supported by the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC), welcomed Mabel Kidney, 99, Dorothy Walsh, 98, Robin Boodle, 100, and Ken Arkell, 98, for a q&a session.

Mabel, who was a former Wren Steward, shared memories of serving at HMS Daedalus while Dorothy, a wartime code breaker, spoke of the secrecy and pressure of her intelligence work, which remained classified for decades.

After joining the Royal Navy at 15, Robin, reflected on the Battle of the Atlantic, the sinking of the Bismarck, and the importance of remembering those who served.

The panel also spoke to Ken, who served in the Home Guard and post-war Navy, as he recalled manning anti-aircraft batteries.

Andrew Jameson, chief executive of RNRMC, said:“My heartfelt thanks to the team at Portsmouth Historic Quarter for hosting such a meaningful VE Day celebration. It was a real honour for RNRMC to support four extraordinary WWII veterans at the event.

“Their stories are a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of their generation, and the panel discussion was a truly moving moment of reflection and tribute.”

The dockyard played host to a range of activities including live 1940s music, harbour boat trips aboard Motor Gun Boat 81, and panel discussions with the public and schoolchildren as well as historical re-enactments.

Hannah Prowse, chief executive of Portsmouth Historic Quarter, said: “As the Home Port of Heritage it was crucial for us to celebrate VE Day and to capture that spirit of courage and joy embodied by the wartime generation in a truly happy event here today.

“Meeting the veterans was an honour and a delight that none of us present will forget.

“As the number of those who lived through the Second World War so sadly dwindles, the more it becomes our duty to carry their stories forward, to ensure their experiences are never to be forgotten. We must listen, learn and share.

“We are delighted to have played a small part in that learning and sharing and to honour their legacy of freedom.”

VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard The Portsmouth Historic Dockyard hosted a VE day event where veterans were interviewed about their wartime memories. Pictured: Charlotte, 12, asking a question. From left, Robin Boodle who was an able seaman in the Battle of The Atlantic, Mabel Kidney of the WRNS and Dorothy Walsh who worked at Bletchley Park with Alan Turing on the Enigma machine. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-33)

VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard There was a standing ovation at a VE day event at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where veterans were interviewed about their wartime memories. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-33)

VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard Members of the audience listened to stories about VE day at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where veterans were interviewed about their wartime memories. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-33)