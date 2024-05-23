Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The staging for Portsmouth’s D-Day commemorations is coming together with work ongoing to prepare Southsea Common for the June 5 event.

Stands and staging is now visible behind the hoardings as the BBC and MoD team, who are organising the event, continue their preparations behind the walls which has seen a large portion of the common closed to the public.

Preparations for D-Day event continue

As previously reported by The News, two events are set to take place on June 5 which will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings which was the turning point of the Second World War. The events will include testimonials, music, a spectacular light show and a fly past from the Red Arrows.

D-Day was planned, organised and coordinated at Fort Southwick and Southwick House, with many of the troops launching from Portsmouth with its links leading to the decision for the city to host the UK’s commemorative events once again.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William have already been confirmed as being amongst the guests as well as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Veterans and school children from the city have also been invited and a limited number of free tickets were also snapped up by local residents.

However unlike the D-Day 75 commemoration when other residents could view the proceedings on the big screen and feel like they are taking part, locals have been warned there will be nothing to see from the rest of the common as there will be no big screen.