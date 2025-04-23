‘Clear message of strength' as Prime Minister is set to visit HMS Prince of Wales on voyage to Indo-Pacific
Keir Starmer will visit sailors, aviators, soldiers and Royal Marines of the Royal Navy’s flagship, which which left Portsmouth on Tuesday (April 22), and will travel to the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia on an eight-month voyage.
The Prime Minister, who will see the UK’s F-35 warplanes deployed on the carrier, said the operation sent a “clear message of strength to our adversaries”.
The Carrier Strike Group also includes destroyer HMS Dauntless, which also left Portsmouth this week, and frigate HMS Richmond as well as warships from Norway and Canada. The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Nato allies to do more to provide their own defence.
The £3 billion carrier’s journey to the Indo-Pacific is also aimed at demonstrating the UK’s commitment to allies in the region nervous about China’s actions in relation to Taiwan and disputed sea lanes.
Around 4,000 UK military personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF will join Operation Highmast, with allies from Spain and New Zealand also set to take part along with the Norwegian and Canadian personnel.
Sir Keir said: “We are sending a clear message of strength to our adversaries, and a message of unity and purpose to our allies.”
A contingent of 18 UK F-35B jets will join the carrier in the days after departure, with that number increasing to 24 during the deployment.
Also joining will be Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters from and Merlin Mk4 Commando and Wildcat helicopters as well as drones.
Defence Secretary John Healey said: “From reinforcing global stability and security, to supporting billions in UK exports, this deployment demonstrates how our armed forces keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad while making defence an engine for economic growth.”
