A Portsmouth patrol ship has joined forces with Commonwealth allies as part of a 16-day exercise in the South China Sea where they helped defend islands from a fictitious invasion.

For the second time in six months, HMS Spey, with her distinctive dazzle paintwork, operated closely with regional allies during a military drill that brought together land, air and naval forces for Exercise Bersama Shield 25 where they ‘defended’ Malaysia and Singapore.

For more than 50 years, five Commonwealth nations – Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK – have pledged to work together under the Five-Power Defence Arrangement to ensure regional security in Southeast Asia.

The five nations meet regularly to ensure they can operate effectively together – with Bersama Shield and the similar Bersama Lima exercises regular fixtures in the training calendar.

Spey was part of the naval task group for Bersama Shield, joining Royal Australian Navy destroyer HMAS Sydney, Republic of Singapore Navy corvette RSS Vigilance, Royal Malaysian Navy patrol ship KD Terenganu and maritime support ship KD Sri Indera Sakti.

The main scenario for Bersama Shield involved the allies reacting to a fictitious invasion of the Tioman island group – off the east coast of the Malaysian peninsula – following a planning phase held at RMAF Butterworth, Penang and the naval base in Kuantan, where personnel worked together ashore to jointly plan how the complex exercise would play out.

The scenario allies engaged in air defence exercises, defending simulated assaults by fast attack crafts, maritime traffic surveillance watch keeping, boarding operations, anti-air and anti-surface targets gunnery shoots.

The gunnery serials were assisted by artillery support units from the UK’s 148 Battery, 29 Commando Royal Artillery who were deployed to act as “spotters” helping guide the maritime units’ combined firepower successfully on to target.

In the sky, Royal Malaysian Airforce’s CN-235-220M Maritime Surveillance Aircraft, Sukhoi Su-30MKM multi-role fighter aircraft and Hawk light combat aircraft along with the Republic of Singapore Airforce’s’ F50 Maritime Surveillance Aircraft and F-15 and F-16 fighter jets made up the air contingent of the exercise.

F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Airforce played the role of the enemy,launching attacks on the task group | Royal Navy

Members of the Royal Navy maritime air safety cell on HMS Spey took a leading role alongside personnel from HMAS Sydney to oversee strike and air defence work for the allied task group – scrambling fast jets to hit inland targets.

Lieutenant Karl Vaughan from the air safety cell, said: “It’s been a unique and thrilling experience operating alongside allies during Bersama Shield.”

Pictured: Members of HMS Speys ship's company sailing the ship for the Sea Period of Exercise Bersama Shield 2025. | Royal Navy

Captain Mohd Effendy bin Shuib led the maritime task group from his ship, KD Sri Indera Sakti. He said it was key the five nations worked together to address “the complex maritime challenges of our time”, with Bersama Lima allowing participants to assess their collective readiness and mutual understanding.

He continued: “These shared experiences will build stronger armed forces but also deeper friendships and trust between our nations.”

Pictured: HMS Spey's warfare and bridge teams conducting a Quickdraw Exercise. A small attack craft (provided by our FPDA partners) played the role of the enemy, closing in on the ship and prompting all upper deck gun crews to close up to defend the ship from attack. | Royal Navy

HMS Spey’s Commanding Officer, Commander Paul Caddy, added: “The Five Power Defence Arrangement has been the bedrock of the UK’s enduring commitment to regional peace, security and stability over the past five decades.

“The global security environment continues to rapidly develop in complexity and our ability to respond to challenges now and in the future requires continuously developing and strengthening our ability to operate and cooperate.”

Spey is one of two Royal Navy vessels deployed to the Indo-Pacific and will soon be joined in the region by the UK Carrier Strike Group led by flagship HMS Prince of Wales which left Portsmouth yesterday with HMS Dauntless (Tuesday, April 23) – reinforcing Britain’s commitment to regional stability.

Under the group arrives, Spey and sister HMS Tamar continue to fly the flag for the UK, including taking part in vital exercises like Bersama Shield.