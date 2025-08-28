British jets were scrambled to hunt a Russian submarine alongside international forces.

As reported in The Sun, specialist sub-hunting Poseidon planes operated by the Royal Air Force have been deployed on several occasions to the Norwegian Sea. A total of 27 sorties have been conducted since Sunday (August 24) amid reports of a Moscow-based submarine being close to American and Norwegian forces.

British pilots were scrambled to look for a Russian submarine after it was spotted near the American carrier USS Geralrd R Ford. Pictured: Two Tornados and a Poseidon aircraft (C) perform a fly-past as Britain's King Charles III visits RAF (Royal Air Force) Lossiemouth in Moray. | JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The RAF made eight P-8A Poseidon flights from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, with the Norwegian Air Force launching three from Evenes Air Base inside the Arctic Circle. This spike in activity came as the American carrier strike group, headed up by the mammoth warship USS Gerald R Ford, continued its training with the Norwegian Navy in the North Sea.

A defence source told the national publication that it was a "highly unusual surge". The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that the Poseidon aircraft - complete with sensors, torpedoes, missiles and sonar buoys - were deployed in an operational capacity.

HMS Somerset, a submarine-hunting Type 23 frigate, was in Norwegian waters at the time of the flights. The Sun said the mission appeared to start at at roughly 7pm on Sunday and lasted nearly 48 hours.

Ex-submarine captain Ryan Ramsay told the publication: “This is Nato showing they are in control. Either they have already found the submarine, or submarines, and they are holding it. Or they haven’t got it yet and need to get hold of it.”

HMS Trent and Wildcat helicopter shadow a Russian destroyer and tankers through the English Channel | Royal Navy/Crown

Constant alert for Russian activity

British armed forces keeping their eyes peeled for Russian activity is becoming a more common occurrence, as Moscow’s illegal invasion of Ukraine continues to rage. Russia launched a major air strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv today, with at least 18 people killed and 48 wounded.

Away from Eastern Europe, Russian ships have been regularly spotted in the English Channel. HMS Trent, a Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel, shadowed the destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov and two tankers as they sailed near the UK.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard previously said: “Russian warships are increasingly sailing through the English Channel, and the Royal Navy stands ready to monitor them, safeguarding our waters and undersea cables. The Royal Navy’s unwavering dedication and professionalism are vital to protecting the UK and the Government remains committed to equipping our Armed Forces to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”