Residents can take part in a series of events to remember those who served in the military. Hundreds of veterans, serving military personnel and residents came to pay their respects at last year’s ceremony – as politicians and dignitaries gave readings and paid their respects to the fallen.

The Armistice Day service on Saturday, November 11, will take place at the First World War memorial in Guildhall Square.

Veterans praised the turn-out for the Remembrance Sunday event in the Guildhall Square last year. Picture: Peter Langdown.

It will be a short service, starting at 10.55am, with visitors being asked to uphold the traditional two minute silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A selection of readings and poems will be read out during the service.

The Royal Navy will be holding a remembrance parade on Sunday, November 12. Sailors from His Majesty’s Naval Base will conduct the service, starting at the Southsea Naval War Memorial at 9.15am. Commodore John Voyce OBE ADC, Naval Base Commander, said veterans and current service personnel are encouraged to attend.

The parade will finish by 10am, allowing for the Naval Guard and visitors to make their way to Guildhall Square for the Portsmouth Remembrance Parade. This will start at 10.30am and will last until midday.

The service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the square. A traditional two-minute silence will be held at 11am.