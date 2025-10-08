Guests aboard the lavish cruise ship Viking Saturn were treated to a performance to remember as part of their holiday. Military musicians formed up at Portsmouth International Port to play a plethora of traditional compositions.

Video footage captures the Royal Marines Band Service marching towards the vessel and conducting their performances. Mike Sellers, director of Portsmouth International Port said: “We always try to make passengers’ experiences in Portsmouth special.

“This performance from the Royal Marines band was something we have been working towards for a while, and we were delighted to make it happen for our Viking guests. In the past we’ve also had sailaway performances from the Rock Choir and a local Morris dancing group, and regularly have a brass band on the quayside, entertaining passengers as they re-join their cruise after spending a day in the city.”

The music was well received by many who heard it. Mohsen Rahmdel, second engineer at Boluda Towage, said on LinkedIn: “While I was working in the engine room on board a tug boat, I heard this beautiful performance and thought my colleagues on deck had turned up the radio.

“But when I came up, I saw this talented group performing for the passengers, and I totally enjoyed it!” Paul Golder, Assistant King’s Harbour Master (VTSS) at KHM Portsmouth, added: “Awesome as ever, the best band in the world.”

Viking cruises made a donation to the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity as a thank you gesture for the performance. Military musicians conduct various public engagements throughout the year. They performed at Gunwharf Quays shopping centre this summer to advertise their concert at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Portsmouth port has been expanding its cruise line-up this year, with various new luxury ships visiting the city. Each cruise call generates roughly £1.5m in port fees, tourism spending, and other benefits. With the port owned by the council, much of this revenue is used to support community projects in the city.

Ships that have made maiden calls this year include Viking Vela, Silverseas Silver Wind, Swan Hellenic SH Diana, Seabourn Sojourn, Crystal Cruises Crystal Serenity, Ritz Carlton Ilma, Virgin Voyages Brilliant Lady, and Azamara Journey.

Mr Sellers added: “This summer has been our busiest yet for cruise, with our regular calls from Saga, Viking, Virgin Voyages, AIDA, and many other international brands keeping us busy. We still have a number of calls left before the end of 2025 as Saga begin their winter season, and we welcome back Phoenix Reisen and Fred Olsen.”

