Major changes could be made to veterans railcards to support their families.

The Independent reports that loved ones of former military personnel could receive cut-price train fares. This could be added to the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge to support veterans and those around them.

Eligibility for the special railcard, which provides a discount of one third on most tickets, could be extended to support the military community. Spouses of veterans can be offered concessions when travelling as a companion to the cardholder, but they can’t use it on their own.

Chris Moorhouse

The veterans railcard was first introduced in 2020 and gives 33 per cent discount on most fares. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed plans to place a “legal duty” on all government departments to consider the needs of veterans and families while making policies.

More details are set to be released in due course, but this could include initiatives such as extending travel benefits to the families of veterans and the bereaved.

During a visit to RAF Valley on Anglesey in North Wales, Sir Keir said: “Across the country and around the world, our service personnel and their families make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe and protect our freedom and our way of life. When I became Prime Minister, I made a promise to serve those who have served us.

“Through the new Armed Forces Covenant, we are delivering on that promise, ensuring our service personnel, veterans and their families are treated with the respect they deserve, that is our duty. Our Armed Forces Covenant will put our armed forces community at the very heart of government decision-making. Their courage, duty, and sacrifice are the foundation of our national values, and they deserve nothing less.”

Labour pledged in its election manifesto to fully implement the Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant supports the military community through a range of initiatives and grants. Currently this is only legally required in areas of housing, healthcare and education at local level, meaning it does not apply to central Government.

The extension will cover policy areas including employment, immigration, welfare, transport, pensions, childcare and criminal justice.