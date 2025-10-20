Tail-wagging dogs can now roam freely at a new compound in a Royal Navy base.

The new facility has officially opened at HMS Excellent on Whale Island after grant funding was secured. Officials at the Navy, Army, and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) joined personnel at the base for grand-opening.

A new dog compound has been opened at the Royal Navy HMS Excellent base on Whale Island. | NAAFI

A spokesperson said the project came together in just over 10 weeks after a £11,245 grant was awarded - combining military precision with a lot of love for furry friends. “The idea was simple but brilliant: create a dedicated space where the dogs can stretch their legs, play, and burn off some energy without being restricted,” they said.

“The new compound is a sizeable grassy haven, complete with two secure gates, dog toys, training aids, and even jumps to ensure both physical and mental stimulation. Project Lead Gary Maskell and his team deserve huge praise for getting this project completed so quickly. It’s going to make a real difference to the lived experience for personnel who live on base with their dogs, as well as those who bring their pets to work with them each day.”

One of the furry friends enjoying the new dog compound which opened at HMS Excellent on Whale Island. | NAAFI

Project Lead Gary Maskell, R, and his team at the new HMS Excellent dog compound. | NAAFI

Why was the dog compound needed at the Royal Navy base?

Many military establishments allow personnel to bring their dogs onto site, but they are placed under restrictions. All dogs have to be on a lead at all times, The new compound, measuring 20m x 15m, allows pooches to have an open space while sailors carry out their duties.

The NAAFI Fund’s Hannah McCourt, and assistant marketing manager Chris Rowe, celebrated the achievement by bringing treats for all the four-legged friends to the ribbon cutting ceremony. Among them were Storm, a Black Labrador belonging to Project Lead Gary Maskell, and the dapple Dachshund Meredith.

“The ability for these wonderful companions to have a safe space to run and play truly supports the well-being of the personnel at HMS Excellent,” the NAAFI spokesperson added. “Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this fantastic project to life.”