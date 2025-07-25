Graduating engineers at HMS Sultan were honoured with a grand ceremony celebrating the next step in their careers.

The Passing Out Parade, held at the base in Gosport today (July 25), celebrated the new generation of Royal Navy engineers. Vice Admiral Paul Marshall CBE was the guest of honour at the event, which was a way to welcome the recently graduated sailors and technicians into the fleet - honouring their dedication to the armed forces.

The Guard of Honour at HMS Sultan's Engineer's Passing Out Parade | Keith Woodland

Vice Admiral Marshall presents the Gold Valedictory award to WO2 Pritchard | Keith Woodland

Captain Mark Hamilton, Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, said; “It is an enormous privilege to welcome Vice Admiral Marshall as our Guest of Honour. Today’s ceremony brings all our trainees and staff together as one, to recognise with pride all those individuals within Sultan who make a vital contribution towards the global presence of the Royal Navy and the subsequent security of the UK.”

Distinguished guests included the Prime Warden for the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights, Former First Sea Lord Admiral Sir George Zambellas GCB DSC DL, and the mayor of Gosport, councillor Kirsten Bradley.

Vice Admiral Paul Marshall CB CBE inspects the Guard of Honour at HMS Sultan's Engineer's Passing Out Parade | Keith Woodland

The historic 1930 Super Sentinel steam waggon celebrates its 95th birthday at the ceremony. | Keith Woodland

The RM Band Collingwood perform as part of formal proceedings at HMS Sultan. | Keith Woodland

As well as a speech from Vice Admiral Marshall, which highlighted the important role these graduates would now play in the fleet, the group were treated with the appearance of HMS Sultan’s beloved Super Sentinel steam wagon, which is celebrating its 95th birthday this year. The six-tonne vehicle drove onto the Parade Ground, as it has done in every Passing Out Parade for the last six decades.

To conclude the ceremony, the Guest of Honour departed by riding the historic steam wagon, symbolising the connection between the past and present for the Navy. HMS Sultan has long been a distinguished institution where engineers and technicians receive prestigious training in preparation to serve the Royal Navy. The naval base is home to the Marine Engineering Training Group and the Defence College of Technical Training’s Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School.

Awards were presented to:

Gold Valedictory to WO2 Pritchard

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and Clasp to CPO ET (MESM) McCreadie

Second Long Service and Good Conduct Clasp to LCpl Bone, MPGS

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal to POAET Raven

Special Steam Waggon Award to HMS Sultan’s Super Sentinel Steam Waggon, that turned 95 this year