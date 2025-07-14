Fascinating stories of Gosport’s aviation history are on full display at a new museum which has opened.

The Air Museum at HMS Sultan has been unveiled in the Daedalus building at the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School (RNAESS). This marks a significant milestone in preserving the town’s aviation history.

The museum, curated by the highly experienced Royal Navy Air Engineer Maurice Oliver, chronicles the stories of aviation at the site from its earliest days to the present. “The thread of aviation and engineering excellence has run continuously through this site for over a century,” he said.

The Air Museum's new home in the historic Daedalus building at HMS Sultan, preserving over a century of aviation heritage. | Leading Photographer Baz Swainsbury

“From the early days of experimental flight and the revolutionary training methods developed here during World War I, through to the modern air engineering training delivered today, Gosport has always been at the forefront of aviation innovation. This museum preserves that remarkable legacy and ensures these stories will inspire future generations of engineers."

Captain Mark Kingdom, Head of Engineering for Naval Aviation division within Naval Command Headquarters, officially opened the museum. It chronicles aviation from the early 1900s, with Hampshire Aero Club being granted permission to operate from Fort Grange in 1910.

Pre-booked tours of the Air Museum will be available as part of Gosport Heritage Open Days on 13 September 2025. | Leading Photographer Baz Swainsbury

Maurice Oliver, curator of the Air Museum, surrounded by exhibits chronicling Gosport's remarkable aviation history | Leading Photographer Baz Swainsbury

The “Gosport System” and “Gosport Tube”, created by Major Robert Smith-Barry to reduce the casualty rates for trainee pilots and make communication devices better, were showcased in full. Stories from the Second World War, as well as the history of HMS Siskin and HMS Daedalus, are also outlined in exhibits.

Commander Megan Ashton, Officer Commanding RNAESS at HMS Sultan, added: "The opening of the Air Museum in the Daedalus building represents a perfect union of our proud aviation heritage and our current mission. The Fleet Air Arm's rich history is woven into the fabric of both Gosport and HMS Sultan, and RNAESS is honoured to maintain these vital connections. Today's air engineering trainees walk in the footsteps of pioneers like Smith-Barry, continuing a century-long tradition of innovation and excellence.

“From the Gosport Tube to modern F-35 Lightning systems, the core principles remain the same - equipping skilled technicians to keep naval aircraft flying safely and effectively. This museum will serve as both an inspiration to our current trainees and a testament to the enduring importance of naval aviation engineering."