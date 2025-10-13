A ferocious new nuclear submarine has completed her first dive as she takes a step closer to being out at sea.

HMS Agamemnon, an Astute-class submersible which was commissioned into the Royal Navy in September in the presence of King Charles III, carried out a “trim dive” as part of a trial. Engineers monitored the test dive in Barrow when she was submerged into a special basin.

Personnel at the BAE Systems factory have been pushing hard to make the submarine operational. Commanding Officer Commander David ‘Bing’ Crosby, who is in charge of the 30 crew members on board, said: “This is a key milestone on Aggie’s drive to exit – the culmination of months of joint enterprise work to safely and successfully undertake this event.

HMS Agamemnon, a powerful new nuclear submarine, will soon be out on Royal navy patrols after carrying out her first ever dive. | BAE Systems

“I would like to thank all for their support on this achievement. After a fabulous commissioning ceremony with His Majesty, the completion of a trim dive and main steam testing shows real momentum towards taking her to sea. There is much still to do but the joint working will enable us to clear our final tests and exit Barrow.”

How did HMS Agamemnon handle those tests?

A trim dive is used to assess he submarine’s stability and pinpoint her centre of gravity. Scientists, naval architects and engineers, recorded detailed measurements and readings on board. Some of Agamemnon’s other systems are also tested while submerged, not least blowing the ballast tanks which ensure the boat can surface. Huge though the dive basin is, it is not deep enough to completely swallow an Astute-class submarine. HMS Agamemnon dived 15 metres (49ft), covering all the boat except for her fin.

Her centre of gravity was established by sailors moving 16 tonnes of lead weights from side-to-side. The movement is also measured by hand using pendulums hung between the decks. The results calculate the precise weight and stability of the Astute-class submarine.

HMS Agamemnon, the Royal Navy's newest nuclear submarine. | BAE Systems

Numerous dives were conducted the following day, testing all surfacing techniques and un-staffed runs for escape systems. Henry Musgrave, Head of Astute Delivery Team at the Submarine Delivery Agency, praised the “unwavering commitment” of everyone involved in the programme to reach this pivotal milestone in the boat’s construction.

“As HMS Agamemnon moves closer to joining the operational Astute-class fleet, this achievement showcases the world-leading expertise and dedication of our teams at the Submarine Delivery Agency and BAE Systems,” he added. “Together, we continue to build the most advanced and powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy.”

Further trials and training sessions are planned for HMS Agamemnon, the sixth of the seven Astute-class submarines. This is in preparation of her maiden voyage to HMNB Clyde in Scotland, to begin drills ahead of operational patrols.