The Royal Navy flagship being deployed to the Indo-Pacific region will send a clear message to China and Russia, a defence lord has said.

Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour, said he is proud of the UK deploying HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group later this year. The Labour peer was addressing concerns of nationwide tensions in the House of Lords last week (January 28).

HMS Prince of Wales’ Carrier Strike Group deployment will send a clear message to Russia and China, a member of the House of Lords has said. | Royal Navy

Lord Fox, Liberal Democrat, expressed concerns about the UK joining the US Bahrain Comprehensive, Security, Integration and Prosperity agreement. He said this could pull vital resources away from Europe, where the Royal Navy is needed more.

“It cements us into quite considerable Naval activity in Bahrain,” Lord Fox said. “Does the minister share my concern that we are placing resources that we cannot move back into the European theatre by signing this treaty, and it puts another strain on already strained resources?”

Lord Coaker responded: “The UK acts wherever it needs to to project its own interests. I often make the point about the indivisibility of conflict. I went to Vietnam last year, and the country is concerned about Ukraine because it has brought Russia and China closer together in a way they never would have expected.

“I’m proud of the fact that later on this year we will lead a carrier strike group into the Indo-Pacific to demonstrate the law of the sea, and the international rules based order is something to us. There are numerous countries both in Europe and in the Far East who will stand with us in delivering that capability. Defending the rule of law in those areas is important. You cannot divide peace and security in one part of the world, from peace and security in another part of the world.”

Earlier in the parliamentary session, Lord Coaker said 93 vessels belonging to the Russian shadow fleet have been economically sanctioned, with many of the ships being left in port as a result. As previously reported in The News, HMS Prince of Wales is expected to be a part of patrols which will “assert rule” over China.